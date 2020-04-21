Sunidhi Chauhan’s 8 yrs old marriage with Hitesh Sonik in trouble





Noted singer Sunidhi Chauhan’s marriage with composer Hitesh Sonik has hit the rough patch. It is strongly buzzed that the singer’s eight years marriage with the composer are in troubled waters. It is said that Sunidhi is living separately from her husband for few days. But the couple is keeping things under wrap. They have a baby boy together born, on Jan 1, 2018.

Trouble in the couple’ paradise surfaced when Sunidhi returned from short vacation with Hitesh and his friends, sometime ago. After returning from Goa, things turned ugly between the two. “Sunidhi and Hitesh are having issues since many days and haven't told many friends or relatives---but yes, Goa trip ke baad, baat bahut bigad gayi,” a source told us.

When contacted, Sunidhi simply said, "No comments".

On April 26th the singer got married to his childhood friend and music composer Hitesh Sonik at a hush-hush wedding in Mumbai. Sunidhi and Hitesh’s wedding reception was attended by celebs mostly from the singing world like Kunal Ganjawala, Shaan with his wife, Raghav Sachar, Lalit Pandit, Anu Malik, Abhijeet, Alka Yagnik, Asha Bhonsle, Vishal Dadlani, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Hard Kaur and Udit Narayan. Others present at the do included Ranvir Shorey who came in with wife Konkona Sen Sharma, Javed Jaffrey, Farah Khan, Sonali Kulkarni , Pankaj Kapur with wife Supriya Pathak and Ganesh Hegde among many others.

This is Sunidhi’s second marriage, she was earlier married to director and choreographer Bobby Khan. At the age of 18, Sunidhi eloped with Bobby and the couple married secretly. The duo separated after living together for a year. During the separation, Sunidhi lived with TV anchor, Annu Kapoor and his wife Arunita. Same year, Sunidhi filed for divorce.