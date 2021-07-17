Suneil Shetty opens up on Athiya Shetty -KL Rahul’s affair





Veteran actor Suneil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are dating for quite sometime and going strong. The couple is currently in England together and father Suneil Shetty reacts to the news.

Suniel Shetty confirmed that Athiya is in England but said she is with her brother Ahan. “Yes, she is in England, but she is with Ahan. The brother-sister duo has gone there for a holiday. Rest you may check with them,” told the actor to ETimes.

Suneil feels Athiya and KL Rahul are a ‘good looking couple’ and that’s why the duo has been roped in as the brand ambassadors for an eyewear brand.

“As far as the ad goes… I mean it is an international brand and they chose to take the two of them as the ambassadors. I think they look brilliant together. They are a good-looking couple, na? So, it totally works from a brand perspective. And I must say, they look good together, well, in the ad (laughs!),” says Suniel.

When asked about the relationship status of his daughter with the cricketer, the actor replied, “I think it is best you speak to them.”

Last year in April, Suneil Shetty and Mana Shetty, Athiya made her relationship official with cricketer KL Rahul by posting a sweet birthday message for her man. Sharing a lovey dovey image with KL Rahul, Athiya wrote, “happy birthday, my person @rahulkl.”

According to a new report, Athiya and KL Rahul has been dating for the past one yearand said to be pretty serious about one another.

Athiya’s parents Mana and Suniel Shetty refused to comment on their daughter’s relationship. When Athiya’s actor father Suniel Shetty was asked at an event about the linkup rumours, he had said, “I am not having the relationship. You will have to ask Athiya. You come and tell me if it is true, then we will talk about it. You don’t know, how can you ask me then.”

However, a source told BollywoodLife, "Rahul and Athiya have been going around with each other. They started dating since a little before February, this year. And things are quite serious."

Earlier, the cricketer was linked with Sonam Chauhan. But the actress refuted the rumour. When asked about the report, she said, "No, not at all. He is a very good cricketer, talented and nice guy."

KL Rahul was also linked with actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who later denied the reports of dating KL Rahul.