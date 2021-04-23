Sumona Chakravarti holidaying with a mystery man?

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Friday, 23rd April 2021,04:04


Sumona Chakravarti of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ fame was spotted holidaying with a mystery man. After the holiday pictures of the actress surfaced on net, the new face grabbed the maximum attention. However, it is learnt that the unknown man is Mohit Midha, a dear friend of Sumona Chakravarti.

Mohit is a wildlife and travel buff, as his own Instagram bio reads and Sumona met him at Havelock Island by chance and it turned out to be a pleasant surprise.

Mohit’s Instagram picture showed few picture of his with the actress. Sharing a beach pic with Sumona, Mohit wrote, “What an awesome pleasant surprise to meet this close friend here!!!.”

Another picture shared by Mohit is a solo image of the actress resting on net in a two piece. He captioned it, “The promised better picture Sumo”. 


