Sumeet Vyas, wife Ekta Kaul set to welcome their first child





In an adorable Instagram post, Bollywood actor Sumeet Vyas and his actress wife Ekta Rajinder Kaul announced welcoming their first child soon. They called their new addition to the family as their new project- "Jr KaulVyas."

The picture is too cute to handle as it showed the expected mommy sitting in a chair and Sumeet holding her from back and planting a kiss. Ekta Kaul was wearing a comfy yellow outfit.

Captioning the post, Ekta wrote on social media, "Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr Vyas Kaul (soon). Directed and Produced by US, Sumeet Vyas and I (sic)."

In an interview, Ekta shared how at this crucial time they are dealing with coronavirus crisis. Ekta said, “We aren’t letting anyone visit us and I am not stepping out of the house at all. So, the household work is a big task for both of us."

The couple was flooded with sweet reactions from friends and fans. They reacted "terrific news" and "congratulations." Sapna Pabbi reacted to her post saying "Congrats cuties! So so happy for you" to which Ekta replied "Hey hotness, thank you so much."

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul got married in September 2018 in Jammu.