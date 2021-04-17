Sumeet Vyas tests positive for Covid-19, under home quarantine





The second wave of the novel coronavirus is affecting more and more people in India including our Bollywood celebrities. The latest to be infected with the virus is Bollywood actor Sumeet Vyas. The actor showed mild symptoms of the virus and he immediately quarantined himself.

He wrote on Instagram, “Hello, so I’ve tested positive for Covid-19. I’m taking all the necessary precautions, taking medication prescribed by my doctors and putting myself under home quarantine. Although I’ve very mild to negligible symptoms, but I’d request who’s come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested. Stay safe and see you on the other side soon…”

Apart from Sumeet Vyas, lately fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Sonu Sood and many television celebrated contracted the virus.