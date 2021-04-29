Sumeet Vyas tests negative for Covid-19, shares sunset pic





Actor Sumeet Vyas has successfully defeated the deadly virus and he has been tested negative for Covid-19. After recovering from covid, Sumeet shared a sunset pic. He posed with mask down for three seconds at the backdrop of sunset.

He captioned the image,“#negative End of quarantine. Thank God the #Sunset is still where I left it... (Mask came down for 3seconds).” Take a look at the post below:

The second wave of the novel coronavirus has hit India very badly.

When Sumeet Vyas contracted the virus, he wrote on Instagram, “Hello, so I’ve tested positive for Covid-19. I’m taking all the necessary precautions, taking medication prescribed by my doctors and putting myself under home quarantine. Although I’ve very mild to negligible symptoms, but I’d request who’s come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested. Stay safe and see you on the other side soon…”

Apart from Sumeet Vyas, lately fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Sonu Sood and many television celebrities also contracted the virus around the same time. Manish and Sonu also recovered from the virus.