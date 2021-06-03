Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul’s son Ved turns one, parents shower love





Television couple Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul’s adorable son Ved turns one on June 3rd and the doting parents shared loads of love on their little munchkin.

Sharing a picture of him cuddling his son, Sumeet Vyas wrote,“Happy 1st birthday Ved. You mean the world to me. . . And I’ll never stop kissing your neck. Even when you’re Older and with someone, remember, I told you this…

On the other hand, Ekta posted a video with Ved on a latest Instagram stories and captioned it, “And we are 1.. ???????? One year of sheer bliss, happiness and pure love.. Happy birthday Veda.. I love you.. #oneyearofmotherhood #manymoretogo .”

Sumeet and Ekta’s post received loads of love from their industry friends. Actor Surbhi Jyoti wrote, “Happy birthday my laddoo ?? ,” Nimrat Kaur replied on the post, “May God always bless his heart and smile….all the love of the world to your cupcake ??????.” Sumeet’s sister, actor Shruti Vyas also wished her nephew, she wrote, “Happy 1st birthday sunshine,Bhua loves you so much #vedvyas ????.”

Apart from them, Shikha Singh, Kriti Vij, Rasika Dugal, Anand Tiwari, Gajraj Rao and Evelyn Sharma also dropped comment on the post.

After years of courtship, Sumeet and Ekta tied the knot in September 2018 in Jammu. Last year, when their son was born, the Tripling actor has tweeted, “It’s a boy. Shall be called VED. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliché … smothering the child every few minutes…”

In an interview last year, Sumeet shared why they named their son, Ved Vyas.

“Long ago, one of our relatives was having a child and we were discussing names, when Ved came up and stayed with me. I decided if I have a boy, I’ll name him Ved. Since we come from the line of Ved Vyas, it makes sense,” Sumeet told Mumbai Mirror.