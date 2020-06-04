Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul blessed with a baby boy, name him Ved





Television couple Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul blessed with a baby boy on Thursday morning. The highly thrilled parents named him Ved.

Sumeet Vyas shared the good news with a heartfelt message, “It’s a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche...smothering the child every few minutes”.

Congratulations messages are pouring are from every corner. The post has garnered over 37 thousand likes.

About their pregnancy journey during coronavirus pandemic, Sumeet had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “There is no room for mood swings. There is no room for cravings, she can’t demand anything and I can’t get anything for her. We don’t step out at all. We go down for a walk in our building compound just once a week. She is seriously quarantined and we have no one coming home. The cops are very understanding and [when] they saw a pregnant woman and didn’t stop us or anything.”

Congratulations to the new parents!