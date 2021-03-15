Sultry Malaika Arora's ‘Beach Bum’ pic ablaze Instagram





Sensuous Malaika Arora set the internet on fire by sharing a hot beach bum picture. The picture is from her recent trip. She is seen wearing a beige and black beach dress and walking towards a lush green foliage with her back facing the camera.

The picture also shows sand stuck to her bum as she got off and walk along. Malaika captioned the picture as "beach bum". The post has garnered over 3,34,866 likes and still counting.

Fans and celebrities are quick to comment. Model and actor Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades posted fire emojis on her post. Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora also dropped comment.

The 47-year-old actress is a fitness regime and often shares pictures from her fitness, vacation, outing etc.