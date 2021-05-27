Suhana Khan wishes little brother AbRam on birthday with cute photo





Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s third child AbRam Khan celebrated his 8th birthday today and the little one’s big sister Suhana Khan wished him with an adorable photo. The image is clicked beside a pool side and it showed the birthday boy casting a peck on Suhana’s cheeks. Along with the photo, Suhana also wrote ‘Birthday Boy’ and put an awe-struck emoji ahead of it.

Suhana is away from her family and she is missing AbRam very dearly. On 22nd May, she celebrated her 21st birthday with her girl gang in New York.

Ananya Panday also wished AbRam with a throwback photo. The picture showed the actress siting next to the little munchkin dressed in a cute Spiderman costume. Ananya donned a white crop top, and light blue denims. She captioned the post, happy birthday ‘Baby Bram’.

Sharing her sweet memories of AbRam, Ananya had said, “I think my favourite memory of AbRam would actually be when he saw the trailer of Student of the Year 2. I think someone told him, Suhana or someone, and he was so excited. Like he came to my house and he kept pointing to the screen and he was like that’s you, that’s you, and he kept like replaying my part.”

Shahrukh and Gauri Khan welcomed AbRan via surrogacy on May 27, 2013.