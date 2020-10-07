Suhana Khan shares gorgeous pic from Dubai





Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has shared a new drop-dead gorgeous picture of her from Dubai.

In the viral picture, Suhana sports a black outfit paired with high waisted denim shorts. She donned a messy hair over her shoulders with graceful smile.

Lately, the 20-year-old received many flaks for her skin colour. Trolls called her ‘Kaali’ or ‘ugly’.

Blasting the trolls, Suhana Khan wrote, “Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure.”

The star kid added, “I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism."

Suhana Khan wants to join Bollywood. She is currently pursuing her studies at a film school in New York University. At present, she is in Dubai with her parents for IPL match.