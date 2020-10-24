Suhana Khan shares cute pic with siblings Aryan Khan, Alia Chhiba





Suhana Khan, daughter of Gauri Khan and Shahrukh Khan is quite active on social media and often shares stunning pictures from her outings, styles, family get-together etc. Recently, the star kid took to her social media handle to share a lovely picture with her big brother Aryan Khan and cousin sister Alia Chhiba. The picture is clicked in a hotel in Dubai.

Suhana wore an off-white top teamed with a blue denim while Alia looked chic in a short outfit. while Aryan is casualty dressed. Even Alia has shared the same picture on her Instagram story and captioned it as, ‘triplets’.

Suhana Khan is very often targeted for her looks and skin target but she never bowed down and shuts the trolls with her befitting reply.

Lately, the 20-year-old received many flaks for her skin colour. Trolls called her ‘Kaali’ or ‘ugly’.

Blasting the trolls, Suhana Khan wrote, “Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure.”

The star kid added, “I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism."

Suhana Khan wants to join Bollywood. She is currently pursuing her studies at a film school in New York University. At present, she is in Dubai with her parents for IPL match.