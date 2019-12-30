Suhana, Aryan, AbRam, Ananya Panday set to ring in New Year in Alibaug





Shahrukh Khan’s kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam headed to Alibaug with Ananya Panday and few more friends to ring in New Year.

Suhana’s cousin Alia Chhiba hared pictures in which the group is seen show her enjoying a get-together at Shahrukh Khan’s Alibaug residence.

On Sunday, Suhana was spotted with little brother AbRam at the harbour taking the ferry from Mumbai to Alibaug. She donned a pink dress and holding AbRam’s hand, while AbRam was seen in an orange T-shirt and green shorts.

Suhana is inclined towards acting and is currently studying filmmaking in New York. Ananya has been Suhana’s friend since childhood. “Suhana and I were in the same school and we have done a lot of acting related things together. We used to be in all the school plays and Suhana used to be the main lead... She’s a brilliant actor,” Ananya said in a group interview.

“We both went to New York Film Academy ages ago and did a film course together. Now she’s there and acting. Suhana is too talented, not just acting but she’s a great singer and dancer. There are a lot of big things meant for Suhana.”Ananya said Aryan is more inclined towards direction but after he lent his voice to the Hindi version of The Lion King, she hopes he acts someday.

“Aryan is more inclined towards direction, which I think he’s great at. He’s very creative, he’s a very good writer, very witty and smart. He did Simba’s voice over so well! So selfishly I’d like to say I hope he becomes an actor one day,” she said.