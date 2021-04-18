Sugandha Mishra to tie the knot with Sanket Bhosale on April 26





Comedian Sugandha Mishra will enter into wedlock with Sanket Bhosale on April 26th. The couple will get married in a private ceremony in Ludhiana, Punjab. Since December, Sugandha has been shopping for her perfect wedding.

“I have done most of my wedding shopping online and you won’t believe I had started the preparation from December for my wedding attire. I am very particular about my wedding outfit because for me it doesn’t matter if the marriage is happening in the presence of just 20 people, I always wanted to wear a 10 kg lehenga. I can marry online also but I have to wear a 10 kg lehenga,” said Sugandha in an interview with The Times of India.

“I am still in Mumbai and my family has started pulling my leg if I am coming with the dulha and baraatis (laughs). I will be leaving in a day or two. I had made a song and had wished to sing a duet on my sangeet and perform also but this lockdown ruined everything. I had planned to release that song also later. Everyday I get a shocker,” she revealed.

On April 17, Sugandha and Sanket announced their engagement on social media by sharing pre-wedding photo shoot. “Thanx for Showering your Blessings and Soo much of Love. Feeling really grateful for your wishes. 26.4.2021”, Sugandha captioned the beautiful post. Sanket also shared couple of pre-wedding photo shoot and wrote, “Thank you very much EveryBuddy for showering your Lovely Wishes and Blessings. undefined">#FeelingGreat #grateful.”

Industry friends and colleagues of the couple showered their love and best wishes.

Actor Rahul Dev congratulated, “Many many congratulations to you both!! Lots of love.” Musician Tony Kakkar wrote, “Many congratulations. How beautiful to hear that.” Actor Sharib Hashmi expressed his happiness, “Dherr saari mubaarakbaad aap dono ko.”

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale were colleagues and worked together in many shows. Couple of times, their love affair news circulated on net but they never admitted.

“This is a false news. We have played girlfriend-boyfriend on a TV show but not in real life. We are good friends and we have been working together from a long time on several projects,” Sugandha had then said.

Well, it’s good to see their reel life romance culminated into real love.

Congratulations to Sugandha and Sanket!






