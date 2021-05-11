Newlywed Sugandha Mishra celebrates hubby Sanket Bhosale’s birthday





Comedian Sugandha Mishra of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ fame, who recently got married to boyfriend Sanket Bhosale celebrated hubby’s birthday with few of their closest friends.

Pictures and videos of the birthday celebration were shared on net.

Sugandha shared a video of Sanket cutting the cake and feeding her a slice.

The birthday boy thanked God for blessing him with a very special gift i.e his wife Sugandha. He wrote, "This Birthday has benevery special....as God has blessed me with a very special gift @sugandhamishra23.” .”

The couple’s friends from the industry wished Sanket on his birthday. Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade wrote, ”Happy birthday to this boy who always brings a smile on everyone’s face. Stay happy @drrrsanket,” while Hiten Tejwani added, “Happy birthday bro..have a good one ..be blessed always.”

In a video, Sanket can be heard saying, "Itna achha cake hai, kaatne ka mann nahi kar raha hai (It's such a beautiful cake. I don't feel like cutting it)." The cake has the couple's photo.

“Happy Birthday @drrrsanket I Never Knew What Soulmate Meant Until I Met you….U Never Cease to Amaze me…Thank You for Who you are, and all that you do…U r My Companion, Comforter and a friend…Happy Birthday Hubby ????????????????,” the comedienne wished her husband.

Sanket replied to his wife’s post, “Thank you my love…..love you forever and ever” along with adding multiple heart emojis to the post. As Sugandha replied back “love you forever” to his comment, he added “Thank you baiko (wife in Marathi),” on the post.