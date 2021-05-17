Sudha Chandran’s father and actor KD Chandran passes away





Veteran actor and father of actress Sudha Chandran, KD Chandran breathed his last due to cardiac arrest. He was 84. On May 12th, he was admitted to Juhu hospital.

"He had kidney problems. He passed away today morning due to advanced kidney issues that led to cardiac arrest," a hospital source told PTI.

Sudha penned a heartfelt tribute to her father."Goodbye Appa..till we meet again...so proud to be Ur daughter....I promise you that I wil follow Ur principles Nd experience Nd Ur values til the last breath of my life ...bt I must confess a part of me hs gone with you Appa ...Ravi Nd Sudha LV u to eternity.... prayers to god that I shld b born as Ur daughter again . Om shanti," she wrote.

The friends of the dancer-actor expressed condolence.

Actor Aashka Goradia wrote, "Condolences and prayers Sudhaji. You always talked very fondly of your father. I am so sorry for your loss."

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wrote, "Very sorry to know this. May you have strength." Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Oh no! I’m so so so sorry to hear this Sudhaji #omnamahshivaya."

Adaa Khan mentioned in the comments, “M sooo sooo sooo sorry … pls stay strong ….prayers to u ???? rip uncle.” Mouli Ganguly expressed, “I am so sorry to hear this Sudhaji. . May his soul rest in peace and may God give strength to you and raviji ji.Om Shanti.”

KD Chandran was a popular face in the showbiz. He acted in popular Bollywood films like Tere Mere Sapne, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Koi... Mil Gaya and TV show Gulmohar.

Earlier this month, Sudha wished her father on birthday by sharing a photograph on her Instagram account.

“Happy birthday to you Appa…..thnx for inculcating te best values of life Nd making me what I m today. So proud to b Ur daughter….Ravi Nd myself wish u a Very happy birthday.lv u Appa," she wrote.