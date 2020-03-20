Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's daughter Kaveri returns from Boston, puts under self-quarantine





Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi’s daughter Kaveri returned from Boston and upon returning, she has been put under self-quarantine.

Kaveri, who is pursing education at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, landed in India on Thursday. She was stuck in the US after the college got shut and students had to vacate dormitories.

"As a mother I was going mad, didn't sleep for the whole week she was stranded. I was obviously in a lot of panic though she was staying with a close family friend and was being looked after very well.

"We had to write to the ministry, try to get everything done and the ministry was so proactive, they were sending directives... They did this for everyone with queries who were concerned," Suchitra told PTI.

The actress said Kaveri was finally flown down in an emergency visa.

"It was all so smooth, she said people at the airport were efficient and thorough but compassionate. When you see videos on social media and WhatsApp being circulated, you start panicking. This panic and unrest is uncalled for because our government and health personnel are handling it brilliantly with a war footing."

As a precautionary measure, the 44-year-old actor said her daughter put herself under self quarantine despite being tested and cleared at the airport.

"She got tested at the airport and was completely clear but as a responsible thing, what she's doing is very sensible," she added.