Suchitra Krishnamoorthi files property case against ex-husband Shekhar Kapur





Actress-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has filed property case against her husband and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. Suchitra wants Shekhar to give back the property which belongs to her daughter Kaveri.

Despite repeated saying, Shekhar is using the property which legally owns by Kaveri and finding no solution, she knocked the door of the court. A friend of the actress tells that apart from a flat there are other properties too.

Suchitra’s friend adds that Suchitra wants to resolve the problem at the earliest because in her absence, Kaveri won’t be able to fight for her rights. She is just a teenager and her mother wants a secured life for her and so Suchitra finds it wise to go by the legal method to get back the property.

Last week, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was spotted crying at the family court.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shekhar Kapur got married in 1997 and legally separated in September, 2006.