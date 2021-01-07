‘Stop this right now’, pregnant Anushka Sharma slams photographer





Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her fist child with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli lost her temper over a publication and a photographer for clicking her private time with her husband. Yesterday, picture of Anushka Sharma chilling with Virat Kohli on their balcony surfaced on net.

The ‘Sultan actress slammed the photographer and the publication for invading her privacy despite repeated warnings in the past.

"Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!” she wrote on Instagram Stories, along with the picture.

Lately, the mommy-to-be was heavily trolled for flaunting her baby bump.

In August, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to their social media handle to announce baby’s arrival in January. The couple is going to become parents in January.

“And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021”, Anushka captioned pic of her with Virat Kohli flaunting baby bump.

Anushka is busy decorating the nursery for her baby. “I don’t believe that boys have to wear blue and girls pink. The nursery has all colours,” she says. The nursery is themed around animals. “Both Virat and I love animals and we want our baby to have that bond too. They are a big part of our lives and we really believe they can teach kindness and compassion to children,” she said.

Speaking about how she will bring up her child, the mommy-to-be said, “There are so many similarities in the way we are as people and the way we approach life. So I do think that will work for us. I’ve been thinking about it before I even became a parent. Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home. Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what’s important to us is that our child be respectful of people. You have to create that value structure. We don’t want to raise brats,” she said.

Anushka is due in January and she is hoping to return to work in May.