Step into Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s 34 crore comfy apartment





Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are proud owner of a luxurious plush apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 34 crore. The ‘Pari’ actress often shares pictures from her apartment. Virat and Anushka's home is located on the 35th floor and it has a huge garden area. The ‘Pari’ actress also shared pictures from her dressing room, living room, terrace.

Anushka and Virat’s love pad sprawls more than 7,000 square feet. The cricketer's private gym is mammoth.

The couple welcomed a baby girl, two months ago and named her Vamika.

