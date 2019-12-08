Star Screen Awards 2019 Winners: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Gully Boys win big





The Star Screen Awards 2019 was held in Mumbai and it was graced by who’s who of Bollywood. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday looked stunning in their best attire.

Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in a black gown. Bhumi Pednekar rocked the red carpet in a golden one-shoulder gown. Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in a sheer white bodycon gown at the Star Screen awards.

Shahid Kapoor looks dapper in a momochrome suit. Alia Bhatt dazzled in a a Sabyasachi saree. Sara Ali Khan looks chic in a silver outfit. Deepika Padukone makes head turn in a black one-shoulder gown and sporting a new hairdo.

Here is the winners list:-

Best Film Critics Choice

Article 15

Best Film Popular

Gully Boy

Best Actor Male Popular

Ranveer Singh-Gully Boy

Best Actor Female Popular

Alia Bhatt-Gully Boy

Best Director Critic Choice

Anubhav Sinha – Article 15

Best Director Popular

Zoya Akhtar – Gully Boy

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Gulshan Devaiah – Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Kamini Kaushal – Kabir Singh

Baat Nayi Award

Lukka Chuppi

Best Actor Critics Choice (Male)

Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15 & Bala)

Best Actor Critics Choice (Female)

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu( Saandh Ki Aankh)

Most Promising Actor (Male)

Siddhant Chaturvedi – Gully Boy

Most Promising Actor (Female)

Sara Ali Khan – Kedarnath

Best Actor In Comic Role (Female)

Yami Gautam – Bala

Most Promising Debut Director

Aditya Dhar – Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Sachet Tandon – Bekhyali ( Kabir Singh)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Shreya Ghoshal – Ghar More Pardesiya (Kalank)

Best Music

Kabir Singh and Gully Boy

Best Lyrics

Apna Time Aayega – Gully Boy

Best Dialogues

Gully Boy

Best Story

Article 15

Best Action

War

Best Editing

War

Best Cinematography

Gully Boy

Best Choreography

War – Ghungharoo

Best Production Design

Gully Boy

Lifetime Achievement Award

Prem Chopra









