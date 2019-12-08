Star Screen Awards 2019 Winners: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Gully Boys win big
The Star Screen Awards 2019 was held in Mumbai and it was graced by who’s who of Bollywood. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday looked stunning in their best attire.
Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in a black gown. Bhumi Pednekar rocked the red carpet in a golden one-shoulder gown. Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in a sheer white bodycon gown at the Star Screen awards.
Shahid Kapoor looks dapper in a momochrome suit. Alia Bhatt dazzled in a a Sabyasachi saree. Sara Ali Khan looks chic in a silver outfit. Deepika Padukone makes head turn in a black one-shoulder gown and sporting a new hairdo.
Here is the winners list:-
Best Film Critics Choice
Article 15
Best Film Popular
Gully Boy
Best Actor Male Popular
Ranveer Singh-Gully Boy
Best
Actor Female Popular
Alia Bhatt-Gully Boy
Best
Director Critic Choice
Anubhav Sinha – Article 15
Best
Director Popular
Zoya Akhtar – Gully Boy
Best
Supporting Actor (Male)
Gulshan Devaiah – Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Best
Supporting Actor (Female)
Kamini Kaushal – Kabir Singh
Baat Nayi Award
Lukka Chuppi
Best
Actor Critics Choice (Male)
Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15 & Bala)
Best Actor Critics Choice (Female)
Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu( Saandh Ki Aankh)
Most Promising Actor (Male)
Siddhant Chaturvedi – Gully Boy
Most
Promising Actor (Female)
Sara Ali Khan – Kedarnath
Best Actor In Comic Role (Female)
Yami Gautam – Bala
Most Promising Debut Director
Aditya Dhar – Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best
Playback Singer (Male)
Sachet Tandon – Bekhyali ( Kabir Singh)
Best
Playback Singer (Male)
Shreya Ghoshal – Ghar More Pardesiya (Kalank)
Best
Music
Kabir Singh and Gully Boy
Best
Lyrics
Apna Time Aayega – Gully Boy
Best
Dialogues
Gully Boy
Best
Story
Article 15
Best
Action
War
Best
Editing
War
Best
Cinematography
Gully Boy
Best
Choreography
War – Ghungharoo
Best
Production Design
Gully Boy
Lifetime
Achievement Award
Prem Chopra