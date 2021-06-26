Spotted: Rajinikanth walks out of Mayo Clinic in US





Superstar Rajinikanth was spotted outside Mayo Clinic in the US. The ‘Darbar’ actor donned a casual look- jeans, tee and a cap. Last week, the Thalaivar headed to the US with his wife Latha for health check-up.

He was clicked with his wife while leaving for the US at Chennai International airport.

Rajinikanth will undergo few tests and is likely to return home on July 8.

On the work front, Rajinikanth has wrapped up the shooting on ‘Annaatthe’. He shot for 35 days to complete his portions. The shooting of the film disrupted after crew members contracted Covid-19. Written and directed by Siva, the movie is slated to release on November 4 this year.