SpiceJet salutes 'Saviour' Sonu Sood





SpiceJet airline honoured the noble soul and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for his humanitarian work during pandemic lockdown. He arranged various means for the daily wagers to reach their destination. During pandemic, Sonu has turned messiah for the thousands of labourers.

SpiceJet honours Sonu Sood’s contribution by unveiling a special livery with an image of the actor wrapped on its Boeing 737 aircraft.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, "We are extremely proud of our association with Sonu Sood and the work that we have done together during this pandemic. This special live

In a post on Twitter, SpiceJet said, "The phenomenally-talented @SonuSood has been a messiah to lakhs of Indians during the pandemic, helping them reunite with their loved ones, feed their families and more. While there is no apt way to thank him for his immense efforts, here is a small gesture from SpiceJet to acknowledge him and his amazing contributions. Introducing our one-of-its-kind Sonu Sood livery draped on Mustard, one of our lovely Boeing 737 aircraft."

Furthermore, SpiceJet said, "Thank you for everything, Sonu! You are an inspiration to us and many others, and we are proud to be your partners in your deeds of extraordinary compassion."

Sonu Sood, meanwhile, is elated and said, "I am extremely grateful to SpiceJet for this amazing gesture. If there was one airline that did not stop operations for even a single day during the lockdown, it was SpiceJet, ensuring that the country's supply chain remained intact. I am thankful to SpiceJet for their untiring and invaluable support that helped reunite thousands of stranded Indians with their families."

Moreover, Sonu Sood gets emotional and tweeted about coming from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket. He tweeted, “Remember coming from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket. Thank you everyone for all the love. Miss my parents more. @flyspicejet”.