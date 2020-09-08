SP Balasubrahmanyam’s tests negative for Covid-19, remains on ventilator





Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has been tested negative for coronavirus. He is being treated for COVID-19 at Chennai's MGM Healthcare Hospital. Sharing a video on his Instagram profile, SPB's son S P Charan said, "We were expecting dad's lungs to improve as they were but unfortunately we are still not at that point where we could rid him of the ventilator. But the good news is that dad is COVID negative."

On August 5, the signer was admitted to Chennai's MGM Healthcare hospital after he tested positive for the virus. S P Balasubrahmanyam had mild symptoms when he was taken to hospital. However, he was later moved to the Intensive Care Unit or ICU and placed on life support when his condition deteriorated.

The statement from the hospital read, “Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam, who had been admitted due to Covid-19 at MGM Healthcare, remains stable and continues to require ventilator and ECMO support. He remains awake, responsive and his vital parameters are satisfactory. His current clinical condition warrants an extended stay in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).”

On September 3, the hospital bulletin said he's on "ventilator and ECMO support in ICU" and that his "clinical condition stable. He's conscious, responsive and continues to show clinical progress."

Adding more details on his father's health update, S P Charan said in the video: "Other than that, we had a small celebration for mom and dad for their anniversary. Dad is watching a lot of cricket and tennis on his iPad. He is looking forward to IPL and is writing and communicating a lot."