SP Balasubrahmanyam slowly progressing, undergoing passive physiotherapy





Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s condition is improving. He has been in hospital for the past two weeks. SPB was admitted to the hospital after he contracted coronavirus. SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son Charan informed that his dad is progressing slowly.

In a video message, Charan said: “Dad is progressing slowly towards good health. Compared to yesterday, there’s a little improvement in his lungs and the signs are all very positive. The doctors are very confident.”

Charan requested people to continue praying for his father’s recovery.

The singer is undergoing passive physiotherapy.

In their latest health bulletin on Friday, the hospital authorities said: “SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His current clinical condition is stable. He is conscious, responsive and participating in passive physiotherapy. He continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team.”

A mass prayer was organised in which several Tamil celebrities prayed for SPB’s recovery while listening to his songs.

In a video, Charan thanked everybody, especially the Tamil film fraternity, for organising a prayer meet for his father’s speedy recovery. “I would also like to thank the film industry, music industry, and people all over the country. We, as a family, are very grateful for your love and affection. People who are praying for us and my father, we are grateful to everyone who initiated this mass prayer for my father’s well-being,” Charan said in the video.