Soumitra Chatterjee’s condition ‘very critical’: doctors





Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s condition is very critical. He is not responding to treatment. The thespian has been admitted at Kolkata's Belle Vue Clinic for the last 19 days. Dr Arindam Kar, who is heading the team of doctor updated about Soumitra Chatterjee’s health.

"His consciousness is a little down compared to the last 72 hours. Not very sure which way it is heading to. We have received reports of tests and we can deduce that the COVID encephalopathy is progressing," PTI quoted Arindam Kar as saying.

His lungs, blood pressure, heart and kidney are functioning well, However, his platelet count has dropped and the level of urea and sodium in his blood has gone up, said the doctor. "Despite the use of steroids and other prolonged efforts, he is not responding to treatment," said Arindam Kar

Speaking of the 85-year-old actor's health complications, the doctor said, "Though his lungs and blood pressure are still working well, there are points to be worried of. His platelet count has come down. We are trying to find out the reason for that. We will take some tough calls tomorrow. We are trying our best. But sometime the best efforts are not enough for someone who is suffering from these disease at his age," he added.

On ocotber 6th, he was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. However, last week he tested negative and was shifted to a non-COVID ITU.