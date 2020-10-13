Soumitra Chatterjee’s condition critical, put on ventilator





Covid-19 positive, veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s health worsens and he was put on ventilation. As per the latest reports, he has been out on BiPap ventilation. The 85-year-old was admitted to Kolkata’s Belle Vue hospital after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Since then his health condition deteriorated considerably.

Mr Chatterjee was given first dose of plasma therapy on Saturday and second dose on Sunday. He is also been given Remdesivir, steroids, anticoagulants and oxygen therapy.

A three-member medical team is monitoring the health of the legendary actor. After his condition deteriorated on Friday evening, he was shifted to the ITU. The Padma Bhushan winner is also suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

“His neurological condition is as before, just like it was 48 hours ago. He is barely arousable, drowsy, very jittery and confused,” a doctor said Monday. “We are still very hopeful because most of his organs are functioning normally and the corona part is also not very severe,” he said adding an MRI conducted on him earlier in the day does not show any structural defect.

Soumitra Chatterjee's daughter Poulami Bose had said earlier, “He is stable. He had a fever in the last few days. We wanted to admit him as a precautionary measure since he has multiple comorbidities.”