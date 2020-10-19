Soumitra Chatterjee is doing fine, doctors





Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee is recovering well. Doctors are optimistic that the thespian will be able to walk in a few days.

"Mr Chatterjee is doing fine and gradually improving but we have some ways to go for his complete recovery and going back home. He doesn't have any corona-related lung issues. We have reduced the oxygen requirement as he is still holding on to his saturation which is above 96 per cent to 99 per cent," Dr Arindam Kar, the doctor who is leading the team informed.

According to the doctor, Soumitra Chatterjee being drowsy is their only concern at the moment. "The only problem that we are facing is his consciousness. He is presently drowsy but completely arousable. He is responding to verbal commands. He is trying to recognise people, intent of speech but he is only speaking some words. We are also concerned about his age and the omorbidities he is having," Dr Kar said.

The veteran actors's daughter Poulomi Basu said "Baba (father) is improving and his vital parameters are okay but we are told that doctors are working on his neurological side which needs improvement."

"We are reasonably sure that he will recover from this deadly disease and in the coming four to five days he will be in a much better state," the doctor added.

Speaking of the veteran actor's physiotherapy sessions the doctor said, "We have intensified his physiotherapy so that he improves quickly. We have also given him chest and limb therapy. Maybe, in a couple of days, we will start making him walk with support." He also stated that the actor is able to sit on the bed now. He added, "We have given him higher doses of steroids and there have been no complications. Hopefully, its effect will be evident in the coming days. He has responded today also. There has been no growth in cultures. The good thing is that we made him sit on the bed."

The 85-year-old has been given music theraphy. "His music therapy is ongoing and we are also planning to read out books to him to make him feel better. This may help in psychological stimulation in the brain," said the doctor.