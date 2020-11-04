Soumitra Chatterjee's health not improving, continues to be critical





Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee showed no sign of improvement. He underwent vascular surgery but continued to be critical. He is on ventilation.

“We have successfully stopped the bleeding. We had to go for vascular intervention and it lasted for about an hour. Hopefully, the bleeding won’t happen again,” the doctor said.

“We will be in a better position to manage his overall condition and hopefully there will not be any drop in his haemoglobin, platelets, or derangements in his physiology,” he said.

“Once that is corrected then all the organs function normally. We will then focus on improving his consciousness. If he regains consciousness, he still has the vigour to bounce back,” the doctor said.

Dr Arindam Kar, leading the team of doctors at Kolkata's Belle Vue Hospital, informed media on Monday that they are losing ground every passing day. He said, "Not a good news. With every passing day we are losing ground, while firefighting the complications."

Soumitra Chatterjee contracted coronavirus and has been in hospital since October 6. He later tested negative for the virus.