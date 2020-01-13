‘Sooryavanshi’: Katrina Kaif enjoys stroll with Akshay, Rohit Shetty





A picture from the set of ‘Sooryavanshi’ was shared on net in which Katrina Kaif dressed in saree is seen strolling along beach with her co-star Akshay Kumar and director Rohit Shetty. It was a picture perfect and Kat was looked stunning in a blue sari with a silver sleeveless blouse and hair blowing in the air. She donned million dollar smile on her face and holding Akshay and Rohit’s hand. While Rohit has a dark blue shirt on, Akshay is in a pale blue shirt.

Sharing a picture by the beach, Katrina wrote: “A perfect start to the year ....friends , laughs , smiles , onset the best crew entire team , everyday on set has been full of so much love and joy , just how films should be made... see u in cinemas March 27 th.”

Sooryavanshi is Rohit Shetty’s next cop movie. It features Akshay as a police office, similar to Ajay?Devgn in ‘Singham’ series and Ranveer Singh in ‘Simmba’.

In December last year, the film’s shoot was wrapped up. Sharing the news,?Akshay wrote on Instagram, “Last day, last shot, last stunt of ‘Sooryavanshi’. It’s been an incredible experience to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe... We’re excited for you to witness it at the cinema, it’s gonna blow your mind.”