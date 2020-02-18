‘Sooryavanshi’: Akshay Kumar holds Katrina Kaif in his arms





Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ and the Khiladi actor shared a lovely, catchy picture from the set. The picture showed Akki holding Katrina in his arms from her back and both are smiling.

While Katrina looked traditional in an off-white kurti teamed with jhumkis, Akshay wore a blue shirt in the picture.

“If I had to describe shooting with #KatrinaKaif in one picture, this would be it :) #GoodVibesOnly #Sooryavanshi #BTS,” he captioned the image.

In ‘Sooryavanshi’, Akshay Kumar will play a character who will head the anti-terror squad while Katrina will play his love interest . The action drama will also feature Neena Gupta, Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher. It will be jointly bankrolled by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Cape of Good Films and Dharma Productions, and is slated to release in March.

About the film, Rohit had recently said, “I think what we are happy about is the expectation with what people will come to the theatre. Many times people try to cash on the brand. Sooryavanshi or for any other films for that matter... We never tried to cash on the brand. We have worked hard.”



