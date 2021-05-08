Sooraj Thapar hospitalized after testing Covid-19 positive





Television actor Sooraj Thapar has been tested Covid-19 positive after he returned to Mumbai from Goa. He was shooting for Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani in Goa. After landing in Mumbai, he felt feverish and when his temperature shot up, the actor was immediately rushed to a hospital.

A close friend of Sooraj informed that he is stable and not in the ICU as reported earlier.

The close friend told Times of India, “When his fever shot up, his family felt it was best to admit him. Getting a bed wasn’t easy, but after a bit of running around, they finally found a bed in a hospital in Goregaon.” The friend added, “His condition is stable right now. Contrary to reports, he is not in ICU. The entire hospital is small and has few beds. Hopefully, he will get well soon.”

Sooraj Thapar is a popular face in the showbiz and has featured in shows such as Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, Udaan, Sasural Genda Phool, Chandragupt Maurya, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Hum Sath Aath Hain, among others. He also acted in movies like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Razia Sultan etc.

Wishing Sooraj a speedy recovery!