Soon-to-be married Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan had a blast in Goa





Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan had a blast at Goa beach as they recorded a single in Goa. Titled, Goa Beach, the single will be released on February 10 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Neha shared picture with Aditya Narayan, Tony Kakkar with Kat Kristian on Goa beach. The singer captioned it, #Goabeach Out on 10th Feb. Actor Jay Bhanushali reacted, “This going to some crazy level of content hahaha.” Her brother Tony Kakkar also shared the same pictures, to which Aditya commented, “had a blast.”

Neha crooned with her singer brother Tony Kakkar, Aditya and Kat Kristian also lend their voice. The album will be released on February 10. The music video has been directed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji in Goa.

Neha is one of the judges of Indian Idol 11 while Aditya is the host. The latter always flirt with Neha on the show and announced that the couple will tie the knot on February 14. Neha and Aditya performed sensuously on the song Kaate Nahi Katte from Mr India and announced their wedding date.