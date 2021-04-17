Sonu Sood tests positive for coronavirus





Bollywood actor and messiah of the thousands of migrant workers, Sonu Sood is the latest Bollywood celebrities to have infected with the virus. The actor is currently under home quarantine.

On Saturday, Sonu took to his Twitter account to share the news of his being Covid positive. “This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for Covid-19. As a part of precaution, I’ve already quarantined myself and taking utmost care. But don’t worry, this gives me ample time to solve your problems, remember that I’m always there for you.”

On Friday, the actor expressed his helplessness over being unable to arrange hospital beds and medicines for Covid-19 patients for those who are in urgent need.

Sonu had tweeted, “Since morning I haven’t kept my phone down, thousands of calls from all over India for HOSPITAL BEDS, MEDICINES, INJECTIONS and still not able to provide to many of them, I feel so helpless. The situation is scary, pls stay at home ,wear mask and prevent yourself from infection.”

He further wrote, “All said and done, I am still on it, I am sure together we can save many more lives. It’s time not to blame anyone but to come forward for a needy who needs your help. Try to provide medical needs to the ones who don’t have an access. LETS SAVE LIVES TOGETHER. Always there for u (you).”