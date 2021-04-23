Sonu Sood tests negative for Covid-19





Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has finally been tested negative for the novel coronavirus. Earlier this week, the actor contracted the virus.

The actor shared the happy news with his fans by sharing a photo of himself posing with a victory sign.

He captioned the post, "Tested: COVID-19 Negative".

On April 17th, Sonu took to his Twitter account to share the news of his being Covid positive. “This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for Covid-19. As a part of precaution, I’ve already quarantined myself and taking utmost care. But don’t worry, this gives me ample time to solve your problems, remember that I’m always there for you.”

On Friday, the actor expressed his helplessness over being unable to arrange hospital beds and medicines for Covid-19 patients for those who are in urgent need.

Sonu had tweeted, “Since morning I haven’t kept my phone down, thousands of calls from all over India for HOSPITAL BEDS, MEDICINES, INJECTIONS and still not able to provide to many of them, I feel so helpless. The situation is scary, pls stay at home ,wear mask and prevent yourself from infection.”

He further wrote, “All said and done, I am still on it, I am sure together we can save many more lives. It’s time not to blame anyone but to come forward for a needy who needs your help. Try to provide medical needs to the ones who don’t have an access. LETS SAVE LIVES TOGETHER. Always there for u (you).”

In 2020, when the pandemic broke-out, he helped many migrant workers to reach their destination.