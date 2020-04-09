Sonu Sood offers his Mumbai hotel to healthcare workers





After Shahrukh Khan and Sachiin Joshi, now Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in this hard time has supported his country by offering his Mumbai hotel to doctors and medical staff who are treating Covid-19 patients.

"In the tough times that we have been living and to support the national heroes who have been working tirelessly day and night, I open my hotel in Juhu for all the healthcare workers. Considering the mammoth duty these heroes are doing right now, this is the least we can do for them. We are all in this together, let's all come forward and support them," the actor said in a statement on Instagram.

Sonu Sood said PTI: "It's my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para medical staff of our country who have been working day and night to save the lives of millions in the country. I'm really happy to open the doors of my hotel to these real time heroes."

Sachiin Joshi has offered his hotel to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to convert it to quarantine facility for the COVID-19 positive patients coming from abroad. Shahrukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan also offered their 4-storey Bandra office to BMC to convert it to quarantine center.

Many celebrities have contributed to PM-cares to fight the novel coronavirus.