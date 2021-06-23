Sonu Sood Ki Supermarket, the actor sells bread, eggs etc on bicycle





Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has shared a new inspiring video in which the actor can be seen selling bread, eggs and many other eatable items in his bicycle. He calls it ‘Sonu Sood Ki Supermarket’. Balanced on his bicycle, the actor shared the details of the items he is having.

The video starts with Sonu saying, "Kaun bolta hai mall band ho gaya? Sabse jyada important aur sabse jyada mehengi supermarket ready hai. Yeh dekhiye sab kuch hai mere pass. Anda hai joh iss samay 6 rupay ka mil raha hai, aur uske baad bread hai badi wali joh 40 rupay ki hai, choti wali bread 22 rupay ki hai. Saath mein pav hai, rusk hai, muri hai, aur bohut saare chips wagera hai (Who says the mall is shut? The most important and most expensive supermarket is ready. See, I've everything. There are eggs, which are currently priced at ?6 per egg, then I have a big packet of bread which costs ?40, the smaller one costs ?22. I also have pav, rusk, puffed rice, chips etc.)."

The actor added, "Jisko bhi chahiye aage aayye bhaiyye. Toh jaldi se jaldi mujhe order kijiye. Abhi delivery ka time hogaya hai bohut important hai aur ek baat aur delivery ke extra charges hai boss. Toh milte hai dost. Sonu Sood ki supermarket. Ekdum hit hain boss. Chalte hai boss (Whoever wants it, come and take it. Place your orders quickly. Now it's delivery time, which is very important, and also, I'll charge extra for the delivery. See you, friend. Sonu Sood's supermarket. It's a hit. Bye)."

Fans showered praise on the actor and dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section. A fan wrote, "You are real hero." Another said, "Well done sir." "SSM :- Sonu Super Man sir," commented a third. "You are too cute sir," said another. "I wanna help in every way I can sir . You are doing amazing job sir @sonu_sood," wrote another fan.