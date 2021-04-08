Sonu Sood gets first dose of Covid vaccine





Bollywood actor and messiah of thousands of migrant workers, Sonu Sood gets vaccinated. The actor got the first dose of coronavirus vaccine in at a hospital in Amritsar, Punjab. He took the jab as a part of the launch of 'Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life.' It is an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against the deadly virus.

In the picture, Sonu is seen wearing black tee and matching black mask.

Speaking about the initiative, Sonu Sood said, "I wanted to start this drive because I feel it is very important to bring that awareness among people who are still thinking whether they should get vaccinated or not. Family members should push their elder ones, people who are eligible to get vaccinated. It will only help them survive the times we are facing in the near future."

"We are doing this in many districts and a lot of villages in Punjab and different states. The awareness is not much and they still have double thoughts whether they should get vaccinated or not. That's why I wanted to get vaccinated in front of everyone and send the message across that don't think twice. We will get a lot of camps done. This is a movement that we are trying to start to increase awareness," he added.

Taking to the Twitter, actor wrote, "Got my vaccine today and now it's time to get whole of my country vaccinated. Started the biggest vaccination drive "Sanjeevani" which will bring awareness and get our people vaccinated."

On the professional front, the actor will be next seen in the Hindi film, ‘Prithviraj’ and Telugu film ‘Acharya.