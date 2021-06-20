Sonu Sood denies gifting Rs 3 crore luxury car to son Ishaan





Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has refused gifting his 18-year-old son Ishaan a luxurious car worth Rs 3 crore. It is buzzed that on Father’s Day, the ‘Dabangg’ actor has gifted a lavish car to his son.

Sonu refused the rumour and justified that he brought the car for trial. While speaking to Spotboye, Sonu said, “There is no truth to this . I haven’t bought a car for my son. The car was brought to our home for a trial. We went on a test run. But that’s it. We didn’t buy the car.”

He wondered how gifting car to his son cropped up on Father’s Day. The actor said, “Why would I give my son a car on Father’s Day? Shouldn’t he be giving me something? After all, it's my day!”

Sonu added, “Jokes aside, the best Father's Day gift my two sons can give me is to spend the day with me. I hardly have any time for them. Now that they’re growing up, they have their own life. So spending the day together is a luxury that I think I’ve earned myself.”

Sonu feels humbled that he did not receive negative comment from fans and well-wishers on the news of buying the car. He said, “I think 90 percent of the comments below the reports were favourable. They said, if I had purchased a car it’s about time I did something for myself and my family. This positivity and unquestioning love that I’ve got during these months when I have reached out to people with a helping hand, are the best gift I’ve received in my life. No matter how much the skeptics try to influence public opinion against me, my good work won’t be doubted by my well-wishers out there.”

During coronavirus pandemic, Sonu Sood has left no stone unturned to help India in the fight against Covid-19. The philanthropist brought four oxygen plants from France and other nations for installing in the worst-hit states of India, including India and Maharashtra.