Sonu Sood airlifts 177 girls stuck in Kerala





Sonu Sood continues to help migrants reach their home. After sending around 750 migrants to Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh along with his friend Neeti Goel through his #GharBhejo initiative, now the actor has airlifted 177 girls from Ernakulam (Kerala) to Bhubaneswar (Odisha). Due to nationwide lockdown, the girls were stuck in Ernakulam. They used to do stitching and embroidery work at a factory but due to coronavirus lockdown, work stopped and they became jobless.

"These girls come from Odisha's Kendrapada. They were all stranded with no proper arrangements. These girls were 2000 km away from their homes and were unable to leave Ernakulam after the factory got shut due to the coronavirus pandemic Someone came to know about Sonu's Ghar Bhejo initiative and contacted him," the source said.



The source further added, "Since it was difficult to send these girls via road, Sonu and his team airlifted them from Cochin airport. Both the Cochin and Bhubaneswar airport operated for a few hours. A special aircraft had been called from Bangalore to airlift the girls from Kochi. The flight departed today at 8 am. These girls landed a while ago. Buses were also arranged and it dropped them to their villages in Kendrapada," added the source.

Confirming the news, Sonu said, "I have been getting requests from all across the country. I am trying my level best to get them reunited with their families. I will continue to do my best till the last migrant reach home."

A source close to the actor told us, “Sonu was informed about the same by a close friend from Bhubaneswar and he decided to take charge of the situation and do his best for the girls. He started the process by taking several permissions from the government to have Kochi and Bhubaneswar airport to be operated. A special aircraft has been called from Bangalore to airlift these girls from Kochi who will be now taken to Bhubaneswar so they can finally reunite with their families. The duration from Bhubaneswar to their village is going to be 2 hours and soon after finishing their journey, the girls will be heading back home.”