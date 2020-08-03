Sonu Sood adopts three orphan children from Telangana





Sonu Sood continues to do noble cause. He turned a messiah for many migrant workers by arranging means to send them home. Now, he has done another noble cause. The actor has adopted three orphan children from Telangana. The actor, who recently donated a tractor to a farmer's family in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, has now promised to take up the responsibility of three children.

The three children in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana who lost their parent and Sonu Sood came to their rescue. He has taken their responsibility.

“They are no longer orphans. They will be my responsibility,” Sood tweeted on Friday while responding to the plight of the three children who lost their parents.

Satyanarayana, the father of the children, died a year ago. Their mother also passed away recently. “We thought she would recover as her aged mother had also come to attend to her,” a neighbour said. The villagers made contributions to perform her last rites of the children’s mother Anuradha.

“The aged parents of Anuradha are in no position to raise the children. Someone should come forward to help the children,” a woman of the village said.

Manohar, the elder one feeds his sister and brother by bringing food from the villagers. Sood came to the rescue of the children after watching a television report.