Soni Razdan calls Rhea Chakraborty ‘innocent victim’





Veteran actress Soni Razdan has come out in support of the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suspected murder case, Rhea Chakraborty. Soni questioned why people won’t work with Rhea anymore.

Soni Razdan's tweet came after designer Farah Khan Ali in a series of tweets questioned Arnab Goswami's chat leak and the possible consequences he could face.

Farah Khan Ali tweeted, "I hope Rhea Chakraborty is having the last laugh with #ArnabGates The man tried to destroy her and did not succeed, but he surely destroyed his own reputation." Replying to the same, an author said, "She went to jail and has possibly lost any chance at a career in Bollywood. Let's see what happens to Arnab. Not sure anything will."

Soni called Rhea's arrest a 'twisted design'. She tweeted, "She going to to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design. Why won’t anyone work with her ? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway."

Rhea is currently out on bail and she is hoping to return to work soon. Last month, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde urged the CBI to make their findings public and said, “She was arrested in a bogus case with no evidence by NCB. She was harassed by various agencies and remained in custody for almost a month till the Bombay High Court released her on bail.”