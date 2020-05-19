Sonam, Rhea wish parents Anil Kapoor-Sunita Kapoor on 36th wedding anniversary





Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor celebrated 36th wedding anniversary today and on their D-day, their children Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor shared unseen family picture.

Sonam Kapoor wished her parents by sharing couple of adorable pictures, “Happy happy anniversary parents.. I love you so much and miss you so much. 36 years married and 11 years of dating! Insane ! Your love story is the best kind filled with love laughter and family and because angst only belongs in films not real life. Love you love you love you ps (you both also produced the three most confident and crazy children) we hope we make you proud! @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita”

Rhea Kapoor too shared some pics and wished them on their anniversary. Rhea wrote, “Happy 36 years of marriage and 11 years of dating. I got exhausted just writing that. Love you both. Edit-P.S @harshvarrdhankapoor isn’t photoshopped he just has that energy. But I wouldn’t put it past him to make that request.”

Sunita Kapoor wished husband Anil Kapoor on their anniversary and wrote, “My Husband is My Happy Place” Happy 36th anniversary.. love you beyond time”

On their 36th wedding anniversary, Anil Kapoor shared fond memories of wife Sunita, he wrote, "I proposed to my girlfriend Sunita and asked her to be my wife... Our wedding had been delayed a lot because I wanted to be sure that I could take care of her in the way she deserved and give her everything she could ever dream of...In the very least, I needed to be able to afford to buy a house and hire a cook. I just wanted to be worthy of her."

Anil Kapoor recalled how he got teary-eyed when he saw Sunita Kapoor as a bride. He wrote: "We got married on May 19, against all odds....I still remember when I entered her house on our wedding day and saw my bride, she was smiling and I had tears in my eyes... Tears of happiness, but also nervousness. I mean it was my wedding day! Our wedding was planned and executed within a day, and yes we may not have had a big wedding or even a honeymoon, which she still teases me about, but it was still the best thing that ever happened to me."

Talking of their journey together as a couple, Anil Kapoor wrote in his post, "It was now or never for us and I'm so glad we took the leap that day and started our lives together. Many people prophesied that marrying so early would be disastrous for my career, but all I knew was that I did not want to waste another day without her and wanted her by my side through it all. For us it was never career or love. It was always love and career."

Anil Kapoor signed off the post saying, "I won't say in the end we lived happily ever after because it is not even close to the end of our love story. We still have a lot of love to share together, forever. Happy anniversary to the love of my life, my wife Sunita."