Sonam-Rhea Kapoor’s LA vacation pictures set sibling goals





Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor flew to the USA to have from siblings time together and pictures from their fun-filled vacation are doing all the round on net.

The ‘Saawariya’ actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of she and Rhea on a dinner table, Sonam wrote, "Lunch for two please! ???? @mtnvenice prepared the most delicious meal for us! @discoverLA #discoverLA #LAtheKapoorWay also a special shout out to @ozcardagrouch for showing us such a good time and making us eat a great meal!"

The two sisters explored Los Angeles like never before. They went shopping, gorge on delicious foods, went for sightseeing.In another picture, Sonam wrote, “Shopping, Sun & Sisters! Hitting up LA like a local with @RheaKapoor at @aviatornation. such a cool shop!! everything is made in Los Angeles [email protected] #discoverLA #LAtheKapoorWay”

Rhea also shared an adorable picture of the two enjoying a meal.