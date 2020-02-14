Sonam Kapoor’s romantic post for hubby Anand Ahuja on Valentine’s Day





On Valentine’s Day, Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback picture from her Egypt visit to wish her loving husband Anand Ahuja. The picture showed Sonam and Anand seal their relationship with a passionate kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The actress captioned the photo as, "Throwback to July 2016 our first trip to Paris together, we had to take a cheesy Eiffel Tower picture ! I love you forever my valentine. Thank you for being thoughtful and so generous with your emotions, I've never been happier my love. @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal."

Anand Ahuja commented on the post, "Scandalousssss. Magical, but scandalous!. Love you @sonamkapoor"

After years of courtship, Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in 2018 in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. Their wedding was attended by who's who of Bollywood.