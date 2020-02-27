Sonam Kapoor wishes mother-in-law Priya Ahuja on birthday





Sonam Kapoor, who shares a great bond with her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja wished her very adorably on her birthday.

"Happy birthday to the most loving, elegant and kind-hearted person I know! Thank you for showering Anand and I with all your love and amazing food. We love you a lot and miss you”, the actress captioned a picture of her hugging her mom-in-law and Anand clapping for them. Priya Ahuja, who was delighted to see her daughter-in-law's post, wrote: "Aww! Thank you so much beta. Love you. Lots of hug."

Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja also wished his mother by sharing a beautiful solo picture of her, he wrote, "Birthday girl."

Lately, Sonam borrowed a neck piece from her mother-in-law for Armaan Jain's wedding reception and the ‘Neerja’ actress also shared a picture of the wonderful neckpiece on her Instagram account.

Sonam Kapoor shares a great bond with her mother-in-law. She once told Deccan Chronicle, “They are Sindhis and are a very private business family. They are lovely people but I don’t want to discuss much. I am obsessed with my mother-in-law; I get along very well with her. As they are not from the film industry so let’s not talk much about them. I have been dating Anand for so long. I like saying that he is my husband but I am so used to calling him, my boyfriend. It’s fun being married.”