Sonam Kapoor wishes Karisma Kapoor on her 46th birthday



Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 46th birthday today and her cousin sister and actress Sonam Kapoor wished her in the cutest way. She called Karisma an inspiration for all the Kapoor girls for paving the way to acting.





Sonam wrote in her Instagram message, “Happy happy birthday @therealkarismakapoor . You are our inspiration for hard work determination and doing things no matter the challenges.. also thanks for paving the way for the Kapoor girls in movies.. if it weren’t for you we all wouldn’t be here.. love you.” Karisma replied, “Awww so sweet darling sonam thank you ! @sonamkapoor love you too.”





While wishing Lolo, she shared two pictures, one shows her hugging Karisma and other is from her wedding. Karisma stood in between Sonam and Anand Ahuja.