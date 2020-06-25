Sonam Kapoor wishes Karisma Kapoor on her 46th birthday
Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 46th birthday today and her cousin sister and actress Sonam Kapoor wished her in the cutest way. She called Karisma an inspiration for all the Kapoor girls for paving the way to acting.
Kareena Kapoor also wished her loving sister in an adorable post.
Sharing a throwback childhood picture of the sister duo, Kareena wrote: “To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! May our morning phone chats last forever.”
Amrita Arora too wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor To my unwavering,loyal,strong voice of reason person ... we love you.”