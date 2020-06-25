Sonam Kapoor wishes Karisma Kapoor on her 46th birthday

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Thursday, 25th June 2020,04:06


Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 46th birthday today and her cousin sister and actress Sonam Kapoor wished her in the cutest way. She called Karisma an inspiration for all the Kapoor girls for paving the way to acting. 


Sonam wrote in her Instagram message, “Happy happy birthday @therealkarismakapoor . You are our inspiration for hard work determination and doing things no matter the challenges.. also thanks for paving the way for the Kapoor girls in movies.. if it weren’t for you we all wouldn’t be here.. love you.” Karisma replied, “Awww so sweet darling sonam thank you ! @sonamkapoor love you too.” 

While wishing Lolo, she shared two pictures, one shows her hugging Karisma and other is from her wedding. Karisma stood in between Sonam and Anand Ahuja. 

Kareena Kapoor also wished her loving sister in an adorable post.

Sharing a throwback childhood picture of the sister duo, Kareena wrote: “To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! May our morning phone chats last forever.”

Amrita Arora too wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor To my unwavering,loyal,strong voice of reason person ... we love you.”


