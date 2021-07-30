Sonam Kapoor wishes hubby Anand Ahuja on birthday





Sonam Kapoor’s businessman husband Anand Ahuja turned a year older the actress showered wishes and love on her loving husband.

“Happy happy birthday to the light of my life .. you’re the gift the universe has given me, the best partner lover and friend. Love you my baby. Have the best day, year and life... You make #everydayphenomenal @anandahuja,” Sonam wrote in an Instagram post. Anand replied, “My beautiful.. love you! @sonamkapoor.”

In the photo, Sonam Kapoor is seen hugging Anand from behind. She wore a floral Bardot dress, while he donned a formal look, a white turtleneck shirt. The ‘Neerja’ actress also penned a heartfelt note in which she called him the ‘light of (her) life’.

Father-in-law and veteran actor Anil Kapoor also wished his son-in-law on birthday. Sharing a series of Sonam and Anand from their wedding, he wrote, “We taught our daughter to seek only true love, to find only the purest of hearts.... it was a tough task...then she found you...Happy Birthday, Anand”

Anand replied,” We only know what “pure” means and looks like because of the example our parents have set for us - and have taught us by being the way you all are. Marcus Aurelius said “Waste no more time arguing about what a good man should be. Be one.” … thank you for guiding us and teaching us.”

Sonam’s cousin Shanaya Kapoor dropped a heart emoji on Sonam’s post. Fans also wished Anand in the comments section. “How adorable. HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” one wrote, while another said, “This is so sweet !! Happy Birthday to your hubby.”

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018 in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in the presence of close friends and family members.