Sonam Kapoor to miss Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s wedding





Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to wed on January 24th in Albaugh and invitation are sent out to all close family members and friends of the actor. But unfortunately, Varun’s close buddy and actress Sonam Kapoor will give the big fat wedding a miss. The reason is the actress is presently shooting in Glasgow for her upcoming movie, ‘Blind’ with strict lockdown rules.

Hence, the ‘Neerja’ actress won’t be able to made to the wedding. The wedding festivities will reportedly start from 21st January. The bride, who herself is a fashion designer, will be designing her own dress whereas Varun’s attire will be done by Kunal Rawal.

The big fat Bollywood wedding will see Karan Johar shaking legs with Bollywood biggies like Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and others.

It is learnt that Karan Johar will choreograph Varun-Natasha’s wedding.

The pre-wedding rituals and wedding will be graced by celebs like Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Shashank Khaitan, Khushi Kapoor, Jackky Baghnani, Manish Malhotra, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Kiara Advani and the list goes on. Amitabh Bachchan is also on the guest list.

The ‘Coolie No 1’ actor will take 15 days off from shoot for honeymoon.