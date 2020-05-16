Sonam Kapoor smitten by hubby Anand Ahuja’s clean-shaven look





Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja has got rid of his beard and the doting wife can’t stop gushing over Anand Ahuja's clean shaven look. She is totally smitten by Anand's new look and shared a video where she gave all of us a glimpse of Anand’s cute face.

As the clip begins, Sonam can be heard saying, “seen my husband with a shaved face”. Anand then cast a peck on Sonam’s cheeks.

The couple is currently in quarantine at their Delhi residence.

Last week, the charming couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary at Anand’s Delhi residence. On the special occasion, Sonam penned a heartfelt note to wish her hubby.

"4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism," read the caption.